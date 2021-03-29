Kentucky evens series with Bama after 4-2 victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Senior pitcher Autumn Humes was nothing short of spectacular on Sunday afternoon as the No. 7 Kentucky Softball team evened its series with No. 3 Alabama thanks to a 4-2 win over the preseason Southeastern Conference favorite Crimson Tide.

Humes went the distance for the complete game, allowing just two runs on six hits in her seven innings of action. The Bald Knob, Arkansas native struck out five Alabama batters and only one of the two runs that Alabama scored was earned.

With Kentucky evening the series, the Wildcats and Tide will have a rubber match on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app. Mark Neely and Michele Smith will have the call from John Cropp Stadium with live stats available on UKathletics.com.

Offensively, it was a banner day for the potent Kentucky offense, who registered 10 hits on the day – the most Alabama has allowed in a single game this season. Renee Abernathy and lead-off hitter Kayla Kowalik each registered two hits in the game, with six others logging at least one hit in Sunday’s game.

The win for Kentucky is the second top-five win in the last three weeks, as UK also took down No. 5 Florida in game three of SEC opening weekend. Kentucky improves to 24-4 on the season and is 2-3 in SEC play. Alabama suffers its third loss of the season and is now 26-3 with a 6-2 SEC record.

