Kentucky falls 71-68 against South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — With Jacob Toppin sitting out due to a right shoulder injury Daimion Collins earned the start along with Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Chris Livingston.

Jacob Toppin (right shoulder injury) is out for tonight's game. He is day to day. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 10, 2023

The Cats started the game from behind and struggled to match the South Carolina Gamecocks' energy. Wallace was the first Wildcat on the scoreboard and the only one for the first few minutes. The Gamecocks jumped to a 13-2 lead with 15:38 left in the first half.

Kentucky was able to pull the game within four points thanks to Tshiebwe and Reeves leading the way for the first half with 12 and 8 points.

The Cats didn't contain South Carolina's Meechie Johnson, who had 16 points in the first half shooting 4-of-5 from the 3-point line.

Kentucky entered the locker room at halftime down 32-42.

The second half Kentucky started without Wallace due to a lower back injury.

Cason Wallace (lower back injury) is questionable to return. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 11, 2023

Daimion Collins got a big-time block that led to a CJ Fredrick 3-pointer on offense to bring the Cats within seven. The Cats continued to chip away at the lead.

With 6:47 left in the game, Fredrick hit a jumper to bring the game within three points. Kentucky continued to fight until the last second. Wheeler makes a layup followed by a Fredrick 3-pointer to bring the game to 69-68 with under a minute left.

The Cats go for the last-second 3-pointer to tie the game, but it didn't go in their favor. The Wildcats fall 71-68. Cats are now 1-3 in SEC play.

Kentucky at Tennessee is up next on Saturday, January 14.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.