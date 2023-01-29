Kentucky falls 77-68 in SEC, Big 12 challenge against Kansas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — The Kentucky Wildcats took on (9) Kansas in a packed Rupp Arena Saturday night. Kentucky is now 5-5 against Kansas in the Coach John Calipari era.

Jacob Toppin started the night on offense, and Kentucky held the Jayhawks scoreless for the first few possessions. Kentucky kept Kansas in check until Kansas took the lead and kept Kentucky in a scoring drought for three minutes. Oscar Tshiebwe hit a free throw to bring the game to 36-30 with Kansas leading.

Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler were the last shots for Kentucky before entering the locker room at halftime down, 41-34.

Kentucky went 0/6 from the 3-point line and 4/11 from the free throw line, compared to the Jayhawks, who hit 2/7 from behind the arc and 5/5 on the charity stripe.

Kentucky came out down by nine and quickly cut the deficit to four with a Cason Wallace 3-pointer for momentum and back-to-back Tshiebwe buckets. The Cats clawed their way back within one with a big-time 3-pointer from the freshman point guard, but KU didn't let up easily stretching the lead back out. The Cats get the game within two with four minutes left thanks to free throws by Reeves, but Kansas held on to finish on top.

Kentucky shot 50% from the field and only 13% from the 3-point line. Kansas finished 49.2% but shot 37% from behind the arc. Kentucky shot 16/23 from the free throw line as well. Tshiebwe led with 18 points and nine rebounds, followed by Toppin and Wallace with 14 a piece.

Kentucky will head to Ole Miss next on Tuesday, January 31.

