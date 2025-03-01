Kentucky falls 94-78 to No. 1 Auburn in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The No. 17 Kentucky Men’s Basketball team fell behind No. 1 Auburn early and couldn’t claw their way back in Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon. Auburn gets its first W in Lexington since 1988 after winning 94-78.

Jaxson Robinson would remain out after a brief stint in UK’s match against Oklahoma.

Kentucky’s defensive effort to start the game was strong. However, the Wildcats' offensive production did not match during the first five minutes. Otega Oweh would make a backdoor cut to the basket on the left side, and Amari Williams would dish it for Kentucky to go up 4-3, UK’s last lead of the first half.

Auburn pulled away with a 12-2 run. Williams scored to keep UK within 10 points. Kentucky would eventually get shots to drop, pulling within six points. But the Tigers’ Miles Kelly and Chad Baker-Mazara would hit some big shots to stretch the lead back out.

Auburn would have a handle on the game at the half, up 49-34.

Despite the offensive lapses and 10 Kentucky turnovers, Williams brought the energy on both ends of the floor, leading UK into halftime with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Auburn’s National Player of the Year front-runner Johni Broome was held to one point from the free-throw line (0/5 from FG) in 15 minutes of play.

Kentucky opened the second half with five turnovers in 1:26. Oweh would hit foul trouble, limiting his time on the floor.

Back to back from deep for @kobybrea 🔥🔥



📺 - ABC pic.twitter.com/6iXPtVrJAO — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 1, 2025

Brea would hit a hot streak of nine straight points. Followed by back-to-back Butler baskets to bring the Cats within 13 points. The Tigers would remain in control through the final buzzer. Kentucky had a total of 18 turnovers while shooting 46% and 4/17 from the 3-point line.

Four Cats finished in double figures. Koby Brea led the way with 21 points, shooting 4/7 from behind the arc with six rebounds. Williams would achieve his 10th double-doible of the season with 13 points, 14 boards.

The Tigers were 52% from the field, with Kelly, Baker-Mazara, and Taha Pettiford combining for 73 of Auburn's 94.

Kentucky falls 19-10 overall and 8-8 in SEC play. Cats host LSU on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.