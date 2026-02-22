Kentucky falls at Auburn in final seconds, 75-74

AUBURN, Ala. (LEX18) — Otega Oweh scored a career-high 29 points, but Auburn scored on a putback with 1.2 seconds remaining to beat Kentucky 75-74 on Saturday night at Neville Arena.

Denzel Aberdeen added 16 points for the Wildcats, and Collin Chandler finished with 10. The teams combined for 10 ties and 11 lead changes in a game neither side led by more than nine.

Kentucky carried a 39-35 lead into halftime behind 12 first-half points from Oweh. The Wildcats opened the second half on a 7-2 run, highlighted by a Chandler dunk and an Oweh fast-break slam, to stretch the margin to nine.

Cats lead at the half 39-35! Over the last 2 and a half minutes, Kentucky went on a 7-0 run. Tigers finished the half on a big scoring drought: hitting 2 of last 14 FGs.



Otega Oweh leads all scorers with 12 points. https://t.co/OMeOnTWLBM — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 22, 2026

Auburn answered with a 10-0 run midway through the half to move back in front. The back-and-forth continued down the stretch as Oweh scored five straight to tie it at 68 with just over two minutes left.

Oweh’s breakaway dunk off a steal gave Kentucky a 72-71 lead with 48 seconds to play, and Aberdeen hit two free throws to push the Wildcats ahead 74-71 with 18 seconds remaining.

FAST BREAK SLAM FOR THE LEAD



📺 - ESPN pic.twitter.com/yTgLty2ona — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 22, 2026

Auburn trimmed the deficit at the line, then forced a turnover. After two missed shots, the Tigers tipped in the rebound with 1.2 seconds left to take the lead. Kentucky’s long inbounds pass failed to produce a final attempt before the buzzer.

WHAT A WILD ENDING IN AUBURN 😮



Tigers get a big win over Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/Z3l7ij2m0x — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 22, 2026

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday at South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.