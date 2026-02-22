Kentucky falls at Auburn in final seconds, 75-74

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (00) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (LEX18) — Otega Oweh scored a career-high 29 points, but Auburn scored on a putback with 1.2 seconds remaining to beat Kentucky 75-74 on Saturday night at Neville Arena.

Denzel Aberdeen added 16 points for the Wildcats, and Collin Chandler finished with 10. The teams combined for 10 ties and 11 lead changes in a game neither side led by more than nine.

Kentucky carried a 39-35 lead into halftime behind 12 first-half points from Oweh. The Wildcats opened the second half on a 7-2 run, highlighted by a Chandler dunk and an Oweh fast-break slam, to stretch the margin to nine.

Auburn answered with a 10-0 run midway through the half to move back in front. The back-and-forth continued down the stretch as Oweh scored five straight to tie it at 68 with just over two minutes left.

Oweh’s breakaway dunk off a steal gave Kentucky a 72-71 lead with 48 seconds to play, and Aberdeen hit two free throws to push the Wildcats ahead 74-71 with 18 seconds remaining.

Auburn trimmed the deficit at the line, then forced a turnover. After two missed shots, the Tigers tipped in the rebound with 1.2 seconds left to take the lead. Kentucky’s long inbounds pass failed to produce a final attempt before the buzzer.

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday at South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

