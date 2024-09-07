Kentucky falls flat in SEC opener against South Carolina, 31-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football opened up Southeastern Conference play in a picture-perfect 70-degree and sunny Kroger Field. After not playing a full 60 minutes in game one, Big Blue Nation packed the stands for a not-so-perfect showing from the Wildcats. South Carolina would put on a dominating performance opening SEC with a 31-6 win over Kentucky.

Kentucky started with the ball on South Carolina’s 19, and despite the effort of Demie Sumo-Karngbaye’s 11-yard gain for a first down, UK turned the ball over after six drives. The Gamecocks and Cats had unsuccessful drives before SC’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. was left wide open in left field for an easy 24-yard pass from LaNorris Sellers. South Carolina was first on the scoreboard with over seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff eventually found Dane Key for 32 yards to get some motion, but that drive ended with a sack and a loss of nine yards. Starting right tackle Gerald Mincey appeared hurt during the play. He gingerly walked off the field with assistance. South Carolina would end the first quarter on top, 7-0.

The Gamecocks scored first in the second quarter with a field goal,10-0. Kentucky’s offensive line struggled throughout the second quarter as well. The Cats would use their running back power in Sumo-Karngbaye and true freshman Jason Patterson to push their way down to field goal distance. Alex Raynor would put three on the board with 1:55 left after 12 plays, 57 yards in six minutes.

Sophomore Ty Bryant would intercept Sellers for a return of 16 yards. The Wildcats would then work their way down the field again using their running backs.

Raynor brought Kentucky’s score to six with a 39-yard field goal. During the field goal, left guard Jager Burton appeared shaken up on the play.

Kentucky trailed at halftime, 6 - 10. Vandagriff completed three catches in six attempts for 115 yards. A total of 36 plays were run for the half.

Out of the half, the defense brought the energy! Maxwell Hairston and Zion Childress each forced a fumble sack, and the Gamecocks lost nine yards. On Kentucky’s starting drive of the second half, Dylan Ray filled the left guard position, and Mincey returned to the right tackle. After three drives, UK would punt the ball away.

Kentucky’s linebacking core gave it their all, but Sellers would find his man in wide-open space for another touchdown. Gamecocks, 17- 6. UK struggled on offense once again; back-to-back-to-back penalties caused Kentucky to punt the ball away.

To end the third quarter, the Gamecocks took a commanding lead, 24-6.

The fourth quarter proved to be more of the same. South Carolina has extended its all-time series lead to 21-13-1, and Lexington is now 9-9.

D'Eryk Jackson led the defense in tackles with six with one tackle for loss. Vandagriff finished 3/10 for 30 yards and one interception. Key had two catches for 36 yards. Sumo-Karngbaye led all rushers with 17 carries for 70 yards, and Patterson had 10 carries for 45.

Kentucky now moves to 1-1overall, in the SEC, 0-1. Georgia comes to town on ABC next Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

