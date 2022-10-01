Kentucky falls in Oxford, 22-19

OXFORD, MS. (LEX 18) — Despite having Chris Rodriguez, Jr. back, Kentucky couldn't convert the final play of the game to secure the win.

Kentucky won the toss and Ole Miss started the game receiving in a packed Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels lived up to the high-tempo intensity that coaches and players talked about all week. Kentucky's first offensive possession quarterback Will Levis was quickly sacked at the Kentucky 15, Levis' 17th time being sacked this season.

Ole Miss is the first on the board during their second possession of the ball with 7:09 left in the quarter.

Kentucky struggled to get the ball down the field and opted for a 39-yard field goal. Matthew Ruffolo attempted but missed with 2:44 left in the quarter.

Ole Miss was able to score another touchdown stretching the lead to 14-0 with 0:59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Freshman Barion Brown returned the Ole Miss punt for 85-yards, placing Kentucky well into Ole Miss territory. Chris Rodriguez then punches it in for a 10-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good. Ole Miss still leading 14-6 going into the second quarter.

Kentucky was able to keep Ole Miss' scoring in the single digits and collect a touchdown from Tayvion Robinson.

Defensively, a deflection by Jordan Wright and a big stop by Jacquez Jones to end the half kept Kentucky within one touchdown of Ole Miss, 19 - 12.

C-Rod had nine carries for 49-yards in the first half. Kentucky's total yards for the half were 147 compared to the Rebels' 278.

The third quarter picked up a bit for the Cats. Levis was able to find Jordan Dingle for a touchdown with 5:08 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 19.

The Rebels were able to score a 28-yard field goal before the quarter ends, 22-19.

The fourth quarter continued to be a grind for Kentucky, which ultimately fell flat.

We certainly had our opportunities late in the game. Got into the red zone twice at the end of the game and got zero points. #BBN pic.twitter.com/QlJfCQm15d — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) October 1, 2022

