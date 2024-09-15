Kentucky falls to Georgia at home, 13 - 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football improved from last week's loss, but UK needed more to overcome No.1 Georgia Saturday night. Kentucky played another game with only field goals, falling 13-12.

The first half was all about the defense. Senior safety Zion Childress led the charge for Kentucky with four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. If Georgia was disrupted, Childress was likely involved.

Kicker Alex Raynor put UK on the scoreboard first with a 55-yard field goal, setting the school record for the longest field goal made. The defense continued to do its job, only allowing a 34-yard field goal from the Bulldogs with 3:38 left in the half.

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye would pound down the field to get the Wildcats within field goal range once again. This time, Raynor would score from 32 yards away.

Kentucky enters halftime up 6-3. UK’s defense held UGA to 31 yards for 12 carries, the fewest first-half yards for the Dogs since 2009 against LSU. Kentucky carried for 71. Vandagriff went 9/14 for 130 yards.

The third quarter would result in one field goal per team. Kentucky opened the second half with another Raynor field goal after 11 plays, 61 yards in 5:52.

To start the fourth quarter, Georgia pushed their way into the endzone to take their first lead of the game, 13 to Kentucky's 9. Kentucky would again use 11 plays to make their way down the field for a Raynor 51-yard field goal to bring the game back within one. Raynor is the second player in program history to make two 50+ yard field goals in one game, Joe Bryant was the last in 1977 against Georgia.

J.J. Weaver forced a quarterback hurry, and Tyreese Fearby backed him up to force a fumble. The defense held Georgia off for another chance to score. However, Georgia would have another chance to extend the lead, and Kentucky's defense held off.

With nine seconds left, Vandagriff hit Jordan Dingle for 12 yards to get to the UKY32. Kentucky would try to get downfield with two seconds left but fell short.

Georgia's Carson Beck would go 15/24 for 160 yards, while Vandagriff went 14/27 for 114. Childress finished the night with six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one breakup.

Kentucky is now 0-2 in SEC play. Next week, the Cats host the Ohio Bobcats in Kroger Field at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.