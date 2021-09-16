Kentucky falls to Louisville on the road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior outside hitter Alli Stumler had 20 kills as one of three Kentucky players to hit in double figures Wednesday, but the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals defended home court with a 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9) win over No. 8 Kentucky at the R&L Federal Credit Union Arena in Louisville.

Stumler’s 20 kills were a team-high as she hit .241 on the night with 15 digs to go alongside for her first double-double of the season. Sophomore Madi Skinner had 16 kills and junior Azhani Tealer had 10 kills, five blocks and a trio of digs.

The loss snaps a seven-match winning streak for UK against Louisville, as Wednesday night marked the first UofL win since 2013.

Kentucky will return home to face No. 16 Stanford on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The match will be shown live on the SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app. Tickets are available at UKathletics.com/tickets.

