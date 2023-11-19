Kentucky falls to South Carolina, 17-14

COLUMBIA, SC (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky leaves Columbia falling 17-14 after Saturday night's battle against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Quarterback Devin Leary completed 17/34 for 171 yards, and one touchdown. Defensively, sophomore Deone Walker had a big night leading the way with nine tackles total, two being tackle for losses, and a sack.

The Wildcats started the game on the receiving end with a lackluster performance, a quick three-and-out ended with Leary sacked. South Carolina, however, started its offense with a Spencer Rattler to Xavier Leggette connection in the endzone. During the first quarter, Kentucky allowed the Gamecocks to convert three out of its four third-down attempts. The Cats had two and converted neither. South Carolina went on to score a field goal, ending the first quarter 10-0.

Kentucky's second quarter started on a better note. After 12 plays to start, Leary found Brown in the endzone for a 7-yard play. Kicker Alex Raynor secured the extra point for the Cats to bring them within 3.

Despite the struggles from Kentucky penalties, the halftime box score was pretty even for the Wildcats and Gamecocks.

At the half, Ramon Jefferson led on the ground for three carries and 26 yards. On the receiving end, Brown led with three catches for 23 yards and one touchdown. Leary was 7/18 for 86 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The third quarter had its struggles, but Kentucky prevailed. Davis - who had a relatively quiet first half - had the sole touchdown of the quarter. By finding a seem and avoiding a tackle with a beautiful spin move, Davis helped Kentucky take the lead 14-10 with 8:42 left in the quarter.

South Carolina took the lead back with another Rattler and Leggette connection in the endzone. Kentucky completed only one of their three third-down opportunities during the fourth quarter. Kentucky finished the game with a total of seven penalties.

Kentucky's final game is on the road against state rival, Louisville. The game kicks off at noon, Saturday, November 25th on ABC.

