Kentucky falls to Tennessee on the road

The Kentucky football team dropped its fourth straight game after falling to No. 7 Tennessee 28-18 in Knoxville Saturday night.

The Wildcats saw a 10-7 halftime lead disappear in the second half due to some costly turnovers that led to shortened fields for the Volunteers.

Tenneessee nearly amassed 500 yards of total offense, finishing with 491 yards which included 199 yards on the ground. Dylan Sampson led the charge with 27 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 19 rushing touchdowns this season, which is an all-time record at Tennessee.

Shorthanded, Kentucky continued to show some fight, despite losing more bodies throughout the game, including wide receiver Barion Brown and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Kentucky's offense racked up 360 yards with Jamarion Wilcox leading the Wildcats on the ground with 102 yards on 17 carries, which included a 50 yard run on the opening drive.

Kentucky is now 3-6 (1-5 SEC) this season. The team will have its second bye week of the season before returning to Kroger Field to play Murray St. November 16 at 1:30 p.m.