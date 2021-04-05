Watch
Kentucky falls to Tennessee, Vols take series

UK ATHLETICS
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 04, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 18 Tennessee Lady Vols got two runs in the second and third innings, which proved to be enough as they took the rubber match of the three-game series with Kentucky in a 6-2 decision on Eastern Sunday on Rocky Top.

Kentucky had three hits in the game, with Kowalik mustering two of them with a home run and a triple in Sunday’s contest. The two RBI for Kowalik and pair of hits improve her season average to .482 on the year.

Tennessee with the win and Kentucky with the loss both are now 4-5 in Southeastern Conference play through three series of action. Kentucky is 27-6 overall, and Tennessee improves to 28-6.

Ashley Rogers was sensational in the circle for Tennessee, throwing a complete game three hitter with two runs allowed on 13 strikeouts. She is now 16-4 on the year.

Kentucky plays at Louisville on Wednesday night in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass. The game will be shown live on the ACC Network Extra.

