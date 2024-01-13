Kentucky falls to Texas A&M in overtime

In one of the wildest games within the SEC this season, the No. 6 ranked Kentucky men's basketball team fell to Texas A&M 97-92 in overtime Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Tx.

A back-and-forth game throughout came down to the final second when Kentucky trailed 89-87 before Reed Sheppard was fouled with 0.6 seconds to play.

Sheppard would make both free throws to send the game into overtime.

However, Texas A&M kept applying pressure around the rim on offense and defense, eventually converting its free throws and pulling off the upset.

Kentucky was outscored 8-3 in the overtime period and didn't convert a basket from the field.

Texas A&M entered the game as one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the nation (355th out of 362 at 26%), but shot 38% (12-32) in front of its home crowd.

Wade Taylor led the Aggies with 31 pts and shot 6-13 from downtown. Tyrece Radford added 28 pts and 9 reb.

Regardless, Kentucky still played well on the offensive side of the court for the most part. The Cats were actually hotter from three-point land than A&M, hitting 15 three's on the day.

Kentucky assisted on 22 of its 32 field goals on the day.

Four Wildcats scored in double-figures. Antonio Reeves paved the way with 22 pts (5-10 3pt FG), DJ Wagner finished with 18 pts (7-15 FG), Rob Dillingham caught fire late to spark the comeback with 15 pts (scored 9 of the teams' final 11 pts in regulation), and Reed Sheppard finished with 13 pts.

Tre Mitchell and Justin Edwards each added 8 pts, and Ugonna Onyenso finished with 7 pts, 10 reb and 5 blk.

Texas A&M outrebounded Kentucky 54-46, which included 25 offensive rebounds.

The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for Kentucky, and its the first conference loss of the season.

The Cats (12-3, 2-1 SEC) will be back home at Rupp Arena Wednesday night against Mississippi St.. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For all of your coverage leading up to the game, watch BBNTonight weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18.