Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt, now 3-3 this season

Randy J. Williams/AP
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky football team is back in the loss column after an ugly 20-13 loss to Vanderbilt Saturday at Kroger Field.

For Vanderbilt, it's the second win in a row at Kroger Field after a 24-22 victory during the 2022 season.

Despite outgaining the Commodores in yardage (322-288), the Cats managed to be penalized 12 times for 106 yards. They remain the most penalized team in the SEC.

Demi Sumo-Karngbye led the Wildcats on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Dane Key led the team in receiving once again with 8 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Brock Vandagriff was 15-25 for 158 yards.

Kentucky will now hit the road to face Florida next weekend at The Swamp. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45pm on the SEC Network.

