Kentucky Football 2024 preseason award watch lists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — Following the five Kentucky Football players named to the 2024 SEC Media Days Preseason All-SEC list, several Wildcats were named across a number of preseason watch lists.

2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

by the Football Writers Association of America and Charlotte Touchdown Club



Maxwell Hairston, junior, defensive back

Deone Walker, junior, defensive lineman

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football. The list includes 75 Division I FBS defensive standouts.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce the finalists for the 2024 trophy on Nov. 20. The winner will be unveiled on December 9 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte.

2024 Outland Trophy Watch List

by the Football Writers Association of America



Eli Cox, 5th year, interior lineman

Deone Walker

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the United States. The recipient will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN, on Dec. 12, 2024.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe



Maxwell Hairston

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character. The official presentation of the award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN's live presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Jet Award Preseason Watch List

by the Jet Award Foundation



Barion Brown, junior, wide receiver/return specialist

The Jet Award recognizes college football’s top return specialist. The recipient will attend the presentation at the Jet Award Gala on April 10th, 2025.

Paul Hornung Award Watch

by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission



Barion Brown

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Kentucky Football’s Lynn Bowden took home the trophy in 2019. The Paul Hornung Award winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in March 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

by the Wuerffel Foundation



J.J. Weaver, 5th-year, defensive linebacker

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Kentucky’s Courtney Love won the coveted trophy in 2017. The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be announced on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12th. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will take place February 1, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

by Allstate, The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA)



JJ Weaver

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field.

2024 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum



Chip Trayanum, senior, running back

The Doak Walker Award, named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker, is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding college running back. Each Tuesday of this season, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum will announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.

The Biletnikoff Award Watch List

by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.



Ja'Mori Maclin, junior, wide receiver

The Biletnikoff Awardannually recognizes the most outstanding receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Any player who catches a pass, regardless of position, is eligible for the award. The winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.

2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List

by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization



Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, senior, inside linebacker

The Comeback Player of the Year Award recognizes college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. Three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Kentucky’s JJ Weaver (2021) and Kenneth Horsey (2020) received this honor.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday returns Saturday, August 17th. It is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.