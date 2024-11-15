Kentucky Football celebrates 'Professor Appreciation Day'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Football program wished a "Big Blue Thank You!" by inviting their professors and staff members to their annual "Professor Appreciation Day."

The professors, staff, and their families got an inside look at the Cats' daily practice schedule with the director of player development, Dean Hood. They even took pictures and received autographs from the players.

“I really loved learning about the different programs that they have and all of the things that the football players get to do and it just seems that they're here at the University of Kentucky, they're just really trying to shape them into good people as well,” Ray Celeste Tanner, a professor in the department of communication shared. “I always tell my students, I think of them as people first, as students, second, and then whatever else they want third.”

Rebekah Epps, a Professor of Agricultural Education, has been a long-time fan of the Wildcats and expressed her gratitude for being invited by quarterback Brock Vandagriff and CATS Coordinator Rickey Lumpkins.

“I think they're very proud of what they do throughout the week. And it gives us an insight into who they are and what they do outside of the classroom,” Epps said. “So it was a great way to learn more about how their day sometimes starts at 6:45 a.m. I'm not even up at 6:45 and, you know, where they're already working out at that point. Having breakfast, working out, and going to team meetings some days before I'm even on campus.”

Zane Dayton, a professor in the Department of Communication, was invited by wide receiver Santos Alvarez. He’s excited to share this moment with his daughter, Avery Mae Dayton.

“This will be her first game,” Zane said. “We’re from Texas, so it’s cool to come to UK and go to our first UK game.”

“I'm not gonna lie, when Ty [Bryant] invited me to this, I almost teared up a little bit because I just thought it was so sweet,” said Tanner. “He's such a good student and really works hard. And so I was just really honored that I was invited, quite frankly.”

When Bryant relayed his excitement for Professor Tanner attending the event, he wore a huge grin.

“That's what it's all about. Just allowing them to come out here and see us practice a little bit. And make them feel like they matter because they really do matter.”

Several Wildcats expressed they look forward to this day every year.

“I really do appreciate our professors," said Maxwell Hairston. "Because they go above and beyond for us and we just come in [the classroom] with a happy smile on our face because we're excited to learn."

