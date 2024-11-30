Kentucky Football ends season with Governor's Cup loss, 41-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football ends the 2024 season, losing the always highly-anticipated Governor’s Cup battle for the first time since 2017. Kentucky finishes 4-8 (1-7 in the SEC and 3-5 in Kroger Field). The series in Lexington now falls to 10-11.

In Kentucky’s opening drive, freshman running back Jamarion Wilcox fumbled on the Louisville 45, and the Card recovered the ball. Louisville wouldn’t make much of their first drive, either. But with 7:08 left in the first quarter, Louisville’s Isaac Brown would find the endzone.

With the sole touchdown of the first, the Cardinals would have 89 total yards compared to Kentucky’s 52.

Within the first two minutes of the second quarter, Louisville would add a 20-yard field goal for a lead of 10. The Wildcats would go 10 minutes before finding a first down, which would later turn into an interception for true freshman quarterback Cutter Boley. Louisville’s Tahveon Nicholson would recover it.

Louisville had a chance on the 3rd & goal line, but Maxwell Hairston broke up the pass, forcing a 21-yard field goal. The Cards would take the lead into halftime, 20-0.

Boley went 6-15 in the air at the half for 48 yards and two interceptions. Wilcox led in rushing with 40 yards in six carries, and Hardley Gilmore IV would have one catch for 29 yards in the air. Louisville’s Tyler Shough went 7-13 for 107 yards in the air. Louisville’s Watson and Brown each had a rushing touchdown.

Out of the locker room, Kentucky’s defense came alive with a near interception for Hairston and a tackle for loss by JJ Weaver. UK would force a 3 & out. After a targeting penalty against the Cards, Boley's first start ended. Gavin Wimsatt would replace Boley at quarterback.

Wimsatt would toss a 34-yarder to Maclin for 1st & goal at Kentucky’s six. Wimsatt would find Maclin again, this time in the endzone for a 4-yard touchdown to put Kentucky on the scoreboard. The extra point from Alex Raynor was good. Kentucky 7, Louisville 20 with 9:22 left in the third quarter. Kentucky wouldn't find the endzone for the rest of the quarter, but it would see four first downs—the most of the game. Louisville's Watson ended the third quarter with a 24-yard run for another touchdown.

Louisville's dominance would continue, but Wimsatt and Maclin proved a good combo. Wimsatt found Maclin on the route for an 83-yard touchdown to bring UK to 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky caused many of its own issues with five turnovers—three interceptions and two fumbles.

Freshman Isaac Brown won the 2024 Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award after a 178-yard and two-touchdown performance.

17 seniors were honored by Kentucky Athletics pregame.



Beau Allen

Wilson Berry

Zion Childress

Trey Dennis

Jordan Dingle

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Maxwell Hairston

Gerald Mincey

Jarard Mosely

Octavious Oxendine

Lucas Padgett

Alex Raynor

Paul Rodriguez

Tre’vonn Rybka

Jackson Schulz

Kristian Story

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

