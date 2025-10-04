Kentucky football falls to Georgia’s ground game, 35-14

ATHENS, Ga. (LEX18) — Kentucky fell to No. 12 Georgia 35 to 14 on Saturday in another tough SEC matchup in Athens. The Wildcats struggled to keep pace with the Bulldogs’ dominant running game, leaving Kentucky still searching for its first win over Georgia under coach Mark Stoops.

A year ago, the Wildcats came up just short in a 13-12 loss to the Bulldogs. Kentucky has not beaten Georgia since Nov. 21, 2009, when they pulled off a 34-27 upset in Athens.

The Bulldogs wasted no time in this one. On the opening drive, they marched 75 yards in 12 plays, capping it with a 7-yard touchdown run by redshirt junior quarterback Gunner Stockton, who dove across the goal line to put Georgia ahead 7-0.

Kentucky knew slowing Georgia’s elite ground game would be key, but the Bulldogs’ rushing attack set the tone early. Nearly eight minutes later, Stockton struck again with another keeper, this time a 6-yard run that finished off a 96-yard, 13-play drive. Georgia led 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats finally responded to open the second. Freshman quarterback Cutter Boley connected with tight end Josh Kattus on a 29-yard touchdown to cap a quick, four-play, 75-yard drive, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

Kentucky’s defense built on that momentum moments later when Jordan Lovett intercepted Stockton for his first pick of the season. But the Wildcats failed to convert the takeaway into points.

After a 10-minute scoring lull, Georgia’s run game struck again late in the half. Dillon Bell powered into the end zone on a 3-yard rush to restore the Bulldogs’ two-touchdown lead.

Kentucky had a chance to trim the margin before halftime, but Jacob Kauwe’s 26-yard field goal attempt sailed wide. Georgia took a 21-7 lead into the break.

Out of the half, Georgia’s running game delivered again and so did Dillon Bell. He powered in for another 3 yard touchdown to extend the Bulldogs lead to 28 to 7.

Later in the third quarter Georgia turned to the air. Cash Jones hauled in a 16 yard touchdown pass from Stockton to stretch the lead to 35 to 7 with less than five minutes left in the quarter.

In the final 15 minutes, the teams traded possessions as the game slowed down. With just under two minutes remaining, Kentucky found the end zone again when Kendrick Law caught a 5 yard touchdown pass from Boley to cut the deficit to 35 to 14. That proved to be the final score.

Coach Mark Stoops is now 0-13 against Georgia in his tenure at Kentucky.

The Wildcats head into a bye week before returning to Kroger Field to host Texas on Oct. 18.

