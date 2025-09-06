Kentucky Football falls to the Rebels in SEC opener, 30-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football falls in the SEC opener against #20 Ole Miss, 30-23. The emphasis on improving decision-making in the pass game from week one to week two still appeared to be a struggle. Quarterback Zach Calzada went 15/30 for 149 yards in the air. Seth McGowan led the rushing 88 yards in 15 carries for two touchdowns.

Kentucky's defense had a stellar first quarter, only allowing one third-down conversion in four attempts. Junior safety Ty Bryant would collect two interceptions, giving UK ample opportunity to capitalize.

Seth McGowan would score the sole touchdown for the half with a nine-yard rush.

Kentucky was up 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Kentucky's defense looked to have contained Ole Miss until the latter half of the second quarter. A few explosive plays would allow the Rebels to gain momentum and get on the board. UK's Jacob Kauwe would hit two field goals.

At halftime, the Rebels were up 17-13.

Out of the half, the Cats' offense would only gain three yards and be forced out in three downs. But later on, a Calzada to Ja'Mori Maclin 44-yard connection would lead to McGowan’s second touchdown of the day with a nine-yard rush.

Kentucky ends the third quarter down, 20-27.

Sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley entered the game with 6:12 left in the game. He went 1/3 for 38 yards. Kauwe scored a field goal to bring the score, 23-30 Rebels.

Alex Afari Jr. finished the day leading tackles with 10 total, seven solo, and one tackle for loss. He now has a streak of nine consecutive games with a tackle for loss, tied with Jeremy Jarmon. Bryant also finished with 10 tackles, four solo and two interceptions.

The Wildcats remain at home, taking on Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 13th, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU.

