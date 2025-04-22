Kentucky Football hosts 5th annual Schlarman Strong Alumni Golf Scramble

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — John Schlarman is a name you hear throughout the Kentucky football program, associated with “blue-collar work,” a strong mentality, and fortifying the Big Blue Wall.

Monday marked the fifth annual Schlarman Strong Alumni Golf Scramble at Champions Trace, where former Wildcats, coaches, support staff, family, and friends reunited to celebrate the life of Schlarman.

This season will be the first year no player wearing the blue and white has been coached by Schlarman, but with Kentucky’s culture and events like this, his legacy will continue to live on at UK.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.