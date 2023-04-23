Watch Now
Kentucky football picks up USC offensive tackle Courtland Ford

Courtland Ford
John McCoy/AP
USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford guards San Jose State Spartans defenders during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Courtland Ford
Posted at 9:57 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 22:14:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Courtland Ford is an offensive tackle from the University of Southern California who has appeared in 20 games during his collegiate career.

The tackle started in 12 of those appearances with 11 at left tackle and one at left guard. The sophomore is listed as 6' 6" and 305 lbs.

