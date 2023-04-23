Kentucky football picks up USC offensive tackle Courtland Ford

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Courtland Ford is an offensive tackle from the University of Southern California who has appeared in 20 games during his collegiate career.

The tackle started in 12 of those appearances with 11 at left tackle and one at left guard. The sophomore is listed as 6' 6" and 305 lbs.

