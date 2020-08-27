Kentucky football team leaves practice field amid ongoing protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky football team met and decided to leave the practice field Thursday to support the ongoing protests against racial injustice that have continued around the country, the school confirmed.

The team met afterwards to discuss ways to promote their influence and be a part of effective change.

The action takes place a day after the NBA, WNBA, and some MLB games were not played after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. earlier this week.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal and offensive lineman Luke Fortner, the team's Unity Council Leaders, had a virtual meeting with the media to talk about their decision as a team.

