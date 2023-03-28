Kentucky Football to have open spring practice April 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The schedule has been set for Kentucky Football’s open spring practice, which will take place on Saturday, April 1.

The open practice on the practice fields at the Joe Craft Football Training Center will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET, with gates opening at 11:15 a.m.

The practice is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in the blue lot (from Alumni Drive) at Kroger Field. Fans can begin entering at the practice field gate in the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.

Fans will be asked to stay behind the rope line on the perimeter of the practice field, which will be controlled by UK event management staff.

The UK Bookstore will be selling UK merchandise in the plaza as well. UK concessions will sell pre-packaged snacks and bottled water. Aqua-tots swims schools will also be outside Gate 12 to talk about swim school offerings and their grand opening at their new Hamburg location.

UK’s ticket sales staff will be on hand to discuss ticket packages for the 2023 season with interested fans.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Players and coaches will also have the opportunity to throw mini footballs and other prizes to those in attendance at the conclusion of practice.

The playing surface in Kroger Field is being replaced this offseason, preventing a traditional Spring Game. The open practice provides Big Blue Nation the chance to see the team in person this spring.