Kentucky forward Ajae Petty enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senior forward Ajae Petty shared on social media Tuesday afternoon that she has entered the transfer portal.

"I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the University of Kentucky."

Petty spent two seasons with the Kentucky Women's basketball team. The 2023-24 season was a standout year for the 6'3" post player, averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game. Petty finished the season with 18 double-doubles, and third in the SEC in rebounding.

"While I may be leaving, I will always cherish the time spent at the University of Kentucky. Thank you for everything."

