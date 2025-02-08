Kentucky 'gets right' against the Gamecocks, 80-57

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After three games without veteran point guard Lamont Butler, the Wildcats see the win column once again. Four Wildcats finished in double-figures with junior Otega Oweh leading with 17 points, followed by sophomore Brandon Garrison with 15.

The South Carolina Gamecocks entered Rupp Arena 0-9 in the Southeastern Conference. Although their record leaves them last in the SEC, it doesn’t tell the full story of Lamont Paris’ team.

Against the five AP top 15 teams, the Gamecocks lost on average by 6.6 points, their biggest loss of 20 points came at the hand of a #5 Alabama team, and a #5 Florida was the smallest margin of defeat with one point thanks to a last-second shot.

The Wildcats were able to extend USC’s streak to 0-10 Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky opened its first two trips scoreless and forced USC to a shot clock violation, but it felt as if a seal was on the rim. After going 0/5 in the first three minutes Oweh gets the first field goal.

Out of the media timeout, the lineup of Andrew Carr, Garrison, Oweh, Jaxson Robinson, and Koby Brea went 4-4 from the field.

A Brea three gave Kentucky its first lead of the game, 13-11. UK would hold USC to a nearly five-minute scoring drought. Kentucky’s offense also looked stalled until Robinson and Brea hit back-to-back threes to stretch the lead to eight points with under 10 left in the first half.

South Carolina brought it within three points in the last five, but thanks to Carr going on a 5-0 run of his own Kentucky pulled ahead by 10. The Wildcats close out the half on a 12-1 run, 33-19.

Despite the troublesome start, Kentucky finished the half shooting 40.6% from the field. Twenty-three of those points came from in the paint with Carr, Garrison, and Williams contributing 20.

Kentucky’s second half started much better going 3/3 from the field, Butler saw his first points of the game with a layup.

Garrison provided a spark for the Cats by scoring 9 (4-4 FG, one 3PG) and adding a block for some flare. Blue soon found themselves on a 13-1 run to stretch the lead to 21.

Nine of those points came from Oweh to secure his double-figure streak in all 23 of Kentucky's games.

Kentucky’s offense finished shy of its season average of 87 points per game. UK improves to 16-7 overall and 5-5 in the SEC.

The Wildcats stay home Tuesday, Feb. 11 taking on the Tennessee Volunteers for the second time this season. That game is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

