Kentucky hits walkoff homerun in extras over NC State

OMAHA, Neb. — The Kentucky Baseball team won its first ever College World Series game in walkoff fashion, as Mitchell Daly hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the 10th inning to cap off a 5-4 victory over NC State.

1st Inning

Kentucky 1, NC State 0

Kentucky scores the game's first run thanks to an RBI single by Nick Lopez, scoring Emilien Pitre from 3rd. First College World Series run in Kentucky baseball history.

2nd Inning

Kentucky 1, NC State 0

For the second consecutive inning, Trey Pooser gets out of the frame while stranding two NC State baserunners. The Wildcats stranded a runner to end the inning.

3rd Inning

Kentucky 1, NC State 1

NC State gets on the board with an RBI single by Jacob Cozart. Kentucky strands another runner to end the inning.

4th Inning

Kentucky 3, NC State 1

The Wildcats break the scoring drought thanks to a two-run homerun by Nolan McCarthy, his 8th homer of the season.

5th Inning

Kentucky 3, NC State 1

The Wolfpack were threatening with 2 on and no outs before Pooser rolled a 3-6-3 double play, followed by another groundout to finish the top of the frame. Kentucky would go 1-2-3 to end the inning.

6th Inning

Kentucky 3, NC State 1

Pooser makes quick work with a 10 pitch inning to sit the Wolfpack down 1-2-3 which included his first strikeout of the game. McCarthy would ground into a double play to end the inning.

7th Inning

Kentucky 3, NC State 3

On a 1-2 count, Alec Makarewicz knotted the game back up at 3 with a two-out, two-run homerun to right field. Kentucky goes down 1-2-3 to end the inning.

8th Inning

Kentucky 3, NC State 3

Jackson Nove relieved Cam O'Brien and gets out of a jam with two runners on. Kentucky had a golden opportunity with Pitre on third with one out, but a strikeout and pop out brought the inning to an end.

9th Inning

NC State 4, Kentucky 4

With two runners on and one out, NC State would take its first lead of the game after a wild pitch by Hummel. This was Kentucky's first time trailing in the NCAA Tournament.

In the bottom of the inning, Ryan Nicholson tied the game with a solo homerun to left field.