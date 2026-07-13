Kentucky infielder Ethan Hindle returning for 2027 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky infielder Ethan Hindle announced he will return to the Wildcats for the 2027 season, giving the program another key piece of its returning roster following the conclusion of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Hindle joins first baseman Hudson Brown and center fielder Jayce Tharnish as draft-eligible Wildcats who have elected to return to Lexington after back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances.

E-HINDY RETURNING TO LEXINGTON!!@EHindle_27 joins teammates Hudson Brown and Jayce Tharnish for another run in 2027! pic.twitter.com/k0EfAcjJSV — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 12, 2026

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be returning to Kentucky,” Hindle said. “Big Blue Nation has become family and I’m incredibly thankful for my coaches, teammates and everyone who makes this place special."

“We’re building something special and I’m excited to be a part of it. The job’s not finished.”

The Delafield, Wisconsin, native turned in one of the best seasons of his career in 2026, batting .306 with a 1.050 OPS while leading the Wildcats with 19 doubles. He also hit 12 home runs, tied for the team lead with three triples, scored 52 runs and stole 16 bases in as many attempts. Hindle added 30 walks, was hit by a pitch 16 times and recorded 17 multi-hit games and a team-best 17 multi-RBI performances.

Caleb Bowlin/Caleb Bowlin Ethan Hindle. Kentucky loses Vanderbilt 8-7. Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics

Hindle earned SEC Co-Player of the Week honors during the fourth week of the season and was named to NCAA.com's offical National Team of the Week after his performance. He also delivered a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Kentucky's NCAA Regional championship game.

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