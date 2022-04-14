Kentucky lands Adeyeye from transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Buffalo forward Adebola “Ade” Adeyeye (add-e-BOW-luh add-e-YAY-YAY), who helped lead the Bulls to the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championship, has signed with the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

Adeyeye is the sixth newcomer that Kentucky will welcome to the 2022-23 roster, joining four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge (Nashville, Tennessee), four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), Miss Kentucky Basketball Amiya Jenkins (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“It was welcome news this week to receive a commitment from Ade and add her to the Kentucky Wildcat family,” Elzy said. “She visited campus recently and I could tell it was a perfect fit right away. Her values match our program’s core values perfectly. She is a high-motor player with a great basketball IQ. Ade is fun to watch play because she brings elite energy to the floor at all times. She is an exceptional rebounder and really brings a tenacity to the glass. Ade is the exact type of player and person we were looking to add and cannot wait to get her on campus soon.”

Below is a detailed look at Adeyeye and what she will bring to Lexington next season.

Adebola Adeyeye, 6-2, Forward, Brampton, ON, Canada (The Rock School/Buffalo)

Buffalo (2019-22) – Had a great four-year career at Buffalo, playing 116 games with 4.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during her career … Saved her best year at Buffalo for last, averaging 6.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season in helping the Bulls to the 2022 MAC Championships and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament … Secured her career-high point total vs. Akron during the season, scoring 17 points and going 8-of-8 from the field with four rebounds … Had a double-double when Buffalo played Akron the first time, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds … Posted 10 or more points nine times during the season with three double-doubles … One of those double-doubles came against highly ranked Oklahoma, scoring 12 points with 13 rebounds, adding two steals … Played in 24 games as a junior at Buffalo, averaging 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, hitting 57 percent from the field with 15 blocks … Had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 5.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game … As a freshman, she played in 33 games and averaged 2.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

High School – Played three seasons, including one as a team captain, at the Rock School in Florida … Played in 28 games her senior year, averaging 16.1 points, 17.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.1 steals per game … Shot 58 percent from the floor as a senior ... Over her three-year career at the Rock School, she averaged a double-double with 12.0 points and 13.3 rebounds, while shooting 56 percent from the floor.