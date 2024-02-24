Kentucky lights up scoreboard with big win over Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The No. 17 Kentucky men's basketball team went scorched earth offensively with a 117-95 win over No. 12 Alabama Saturday at Rupp Arena.

This was one of the more impressive offensive showings in Kentucky history, shooting 63% from the field including 54% beyond the arc. The 117 pts scored are the second most pts in an SEC game in Rupp Arena history.

The Cats were led by Justin Edwards, who finished with a career-high 28 pts and shooting 100% from the field (10-10 FG, 4-4 3pt FG).

Antonio Reeves finished with 24 pts, Zvonimir Ivisic with 18 pts, Rob Dillingham with 16 pts and Adou Thiero with 12 pts.

Kentucky now hits the road to face Mississippi St. Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

*Updated game details to follow