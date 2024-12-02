Kentucky men's basketball climbs to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has skyrocketed into No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings just five weeks into the season.

Mark Pope has the Wildcats sitting at 7-0 with games this week at Clemson for the SEC-ACC Challenge and the third game in the series with Gonzaga being played in Seattle.

While the Wildcats have jumped all the way inside the Top 5, they are the number three team from the Southeastern Conference. Auburn sits at No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3. Both of those programs are also currently 7-0 on the season. There are eight total teams from the SEC in this week's Top 25.

Kansas remains atop the rankings with Connecticut falling all the way to No. 25 after losing three straight in the Maui Invitational.

Here is the full list from Week 5 of AP Top 25:

Rank Team This Week Points

1 Kansas(7-0) 1499 (35)

2 Auburn(7-0) 1490 (26)

3 Tennessee(7-0) 1351 (0)

4 Kentucky(7-0) 1267 (0)

5 Marquette(8-0) 1246 (0)

6 Iowa State(5-1) 1225 (0)

7 Gonzaga(7-1)1181 (0)

8 Purdue(7-1)1058 (0)

9 Duke(5-2) 941 (0)

10 Alabama(6-2)939 (0)

11 Wisconsin(8-0) 903 (0)

12 Oregon(8-0) 806 (0)

13 Florida(8-0) 782 (0)

14 Cincinnati(6-0) 774 (0)

15 Baylor(5-2)567 (0)

16 Memphis(6-1) 500 (0)

17 Houston(4-3)402 (0)

18 Pittsburgh(7-1) 374 (0)

19 Illinois(6-1)351 (0)

20 North Carolina(4-3) 292 (0)

21 Oklahoma(7-0) 266 (0)

22 Texas A&M(6-2) 207 (0)

23 Ole Miss(6-1) 165 (0)

24 San Diego State(4-2) 143 (0)

25 UConn(5-3)123 (0)

Others receiving votes:Michigan St. 108, Arkansas 104, Texas 97, Michigan 95, Arizona St 89, Indiana 72, Drake 58, Xavier 33, Utah St. 28, Louisville 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 25, BYU 24, Dayton 24, Texas Tech 22, Nebraska 22, Mississippi St. 20, Ohio St. 19, Maryland 13, UCLA 13, Creighton 12, Saint Mary's 11, Georgia 10, St. John's 7, Loyola Chicago 4, Florida St. 3, DePaul 3, UC Irvine 2, Columbia 2.

