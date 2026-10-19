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Kentucky Men's Basketball ranked No. 23 in Preseason AP Poll

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Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice
Justin McBride. Kentucky defeats Little Rock 69-49. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
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(LEX 18) — The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 Poll, and the Kentucky Wildcats ranked 23rd.

Seven Southeastern Conference teams made the list; only the Vanderbilt Commodores are behind the Cats. Florida sits at number one, with Texas and Tennessee closing out the top 10 at seven and eight, respectively.

Kentucky's next exhibition is Friday, Oct. 23 against preseason no. 19 Texas Tech. Tip is set for 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena on SEC Network+.

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