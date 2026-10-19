Kentucky Men's Basketball ranked No. 23 in Preseason AP Poll

(LEX 18) — The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 Poll, and the Kentucky Wildcats ranked 23rd.

Seven Southeastern Conference teams made the list; only the Vanderbilt Commodores are behind the Cats. Florida sits at number one, with Texas and Tennessee closing out the top 10 at seven and eight, respectively.

Kentucky's next exhibition is Friday, Oct. 23 against preseason no. 19 Texas Tech. Tip is set for 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena on SEC Network+.

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.