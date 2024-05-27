Kentucky named Regional host for second straight season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite Kentucky baseball exiting the SEC tournament earlier than expected, the Cats aren't done yet.

UK has been named an NCAA Regional host for the second straight season. Announced on Sunday night, the Cats are one of five SEC schools hosting a Regional this year. This marks the first time in school history the program has reached the postseason tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Kentucky finished it's historic regular season the Southeastern Conference co-champions of the regular season, sharing the title with Tennessee who took down LSU 4-3 Sunday to capture their second SEC tournament title in the last three seasons.

The Lexington Regional starts on Friday, May 31 at Kentucky Proud Park. The three teams that will join the Wildcats in Lexington and the rest of the field will be announced during Monday’s Selection Show at noon ET on ESPN2. At that time UK also will learn it if it is one of the eight national seeds that also would host the Super Regional round should it advance past the first weekend.