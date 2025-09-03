Kentucky Nearly Stuns No. 1 Nebraska, Falls in Five Sets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX18) — Kentucky volleyball came within striking distance of a program-defining upset Sunday, but No. 1 Nebraska rallied back to hand the Wildcats a 3–2 loss at the Broadway Block Party inside Bridgestone Arena.

The Wildcats entered opening weekend ranked No. 7 nationally, but after their performance against the Huskers, and a sweep of Lipscomb on Saturday, they’ve climbed to No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll.

Against Nebraska, Kentucky looked every bit the part of a top-five team. The Cats came out firing, winning the first two sets 26–24 and 25–20 behind Brooklyn DeLeye and transfer Eva Hudson. DeLeye led all players with 23 kills, while Hudson added 19 to give Kentucky its first-ever two-set advantage over a top-ranked opponent.

CATS TAKE SET 2. Could @KentuckyVB sweep #1 Nebraska???



Is it too early to say….. This is a national championship team if I’ve ever seen one. This roster is so deep. Everyone talks about the offensive firepower but our defense and blocking looks just as impressive today. — Hannah Hamelback (@hhamelbackTV) August 31, 2025

But momentum flipped in the third. Nebraska took control with a 25–19 win and capitalized on Kentucky’s service and attack errors in the fourth, edging the Cats 25–23 to force a deciding set. The Huskers rode that wave through the fifth, pulling away early and closing it out 15–8.

Both teams finished with 12 blocks, while setter Ava Sarafa dished out 43 assists and added two aces. Despite the loss, Kentucky showed flashes of national championship potential, hitting above .230 in the opening two sets and proving it can go point-for-point with the country’s elite.

Nebraska HC, Dani Busboom Kelly, talking about having to make defensive adjustments because of [Brooklyn and Eva] “arguably the best outside hitter duo in the country.” @BBNTonight @LEX18News @KentuckyVB pic.twitter.com/pXqPp8tHx2 — Hannah Hamelback (@hhamelbackTV) August 31, 2025

Now sitting at 1–1, Kentucky heads to State College on Friday to face No. 2 Penn State in a nationally televised matchup on FOX.

