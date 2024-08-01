Kentucky Offensive Lineman Medically Retires from Football

University of Kentucky offensive lineman, Paul Rodriguez, has announced his medical retirement from football.

The 6’5 Junior has suffered a lower back and spinal injury, preventing him from continuing his athletic career.

Coming into college, Rodriguez was a three-star recruit and considered a top-60 offensive tackle nationally by 247sports and Rivals.

In 2021, he redshirted as a true freshman and as a redshirt freshman in 2022, appeared in nine games on special teams. Last season, the lineman saw action in all 13 games on special teams.

Rodriguez took to X to announce his retirement:

“Due to a lower back and spinal injury, I’ve unfortunately medically retired from the game of football,” Rodriguez said. “I want to thank all my coaches and teammates for the past three years. There’s no place I’d rather be. It’s hard to walk away from the game I’ve been playing since I was a little kid, but I believe everything happens for a reason.”

