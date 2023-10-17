Kentucky picked to finish fourth in the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference this season behind Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

The Wildcats also had two players recognized by the SEC and national media in the voting to be on the All-SEC teams. Freshman guard Justin Edwards is on the first team while graduate student Antonio Reeves was named a second teamer. Reeves is the reigning Co-sixth man of the year in the league.

Below is the entire list of All-SEC teams and the voting for predicted order of finish.

First Team All-SEC

Grant Nelson Alabama F Sr. 6-11 230 Devils Lake, N.D.

Trevon Brazile Arkansas F So. 6-10 220 Springfield, Mo.

Johni Broome Auburn F Jr. 6-10 240 Plant City, Fla.

Justin Edwards Kentucky G Fr. 6-8 203 Philadelphia, Pa.

Tolu Smith Mississippi State F Gr. 6-11 245 Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Santiago Vescovi Tennessee G 5th Yr. 6-3 192 Montevideo, Uruguay

Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M G Jr. 6-0 175 Dallas, Texas

Second Team All-SEC

Mark Sears Alabama G Sr. 6-1 185 Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Davonte Davis Arkansas G Sr. 6-4 185 Jacksonville, Ark.

Riley Kugel Florida G So. 6-5 207 Orlando, Fla.

Antonio Reeves Kentucky G 5th Yr. 6-5 205 Chicago, Ill.

Zakai Zeigler Tennessee G Jr. 5-9 171 Long Island, N.Y.

SEC Player of the Year

Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M G Jr. 6-0 175 Dallas, Texas

Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Tennessee

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Alabama

6. Auburn

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida

9. Missouri

10. Ole Miss

11. Vanderbilt

12. Georgia

13. LSU

14. South Carolina