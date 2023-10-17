Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky picked to finish fourth in the SEC

Edwards first team All-SEC, Reeves second team
John Calipari
Sean Rayford/AP
Kentucky head coach John Calipari walks to greet South Carolina head coach Frank Martin before an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky won 86-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
John Calipari
Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 14:34:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference this season behind Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

The Wildcats also had two players recognized by the SEC and national media in the voting to be on the All-SEC teams. Freshman guard Justin Edwards is on the first team while graduate student Antonio Reeves was named a second teamer. Reeves is the reigning Co-sixth man of the year in the league.

Below is the entire list of All-SEC teams and the voting for predicted order of finish.

First Team All-SEC
Grant Nelson Alabama F Sr. 6-11 230 Devils Lake, N.D.
Trevon Brazile Arkansas F So. 6-10 220 Springfield, Mo.
Johni Broome Auburn F Jr. 6-10 240 Plant City, Fla.
Justin Edwards Kentucky G Fr. 6-8 203 Philadelphia, Pa.
Tolu Smith Mississippi State F Gr. 6-11 245 Bay St. Louis, Miss.
Santiago Vescovi Tennessee G 5th Yr. 6-3 192 Montevideo, Uruguay
Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M G Jr. 6-0 175 Dallas, Texas

Second Team All-SEC
Mark Sears Alabama G Sr. 6-1 185 Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Davonte Davis Arkansas G Sr. 6-4 185 Jacksonville, Ark.
Riley Kugel Florida G So. 6-5 207 Orlando, Fla.
Antonio Reeves Kentucky G 5th Yr. 6-5 205 Chicago, Ill.
Zakai Zeigler Tennessee G Jr. 5-9 171 Long Island, N.Y.

SEC Player of the Year
Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M G Jr. 6-0 175 Dallas, Texas

Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Tennessee
2. Texas A&M
3. Arkansas
4. Kentucky
5. Alabama
6. Auburn
7. Mississippi State
8. Florida
9. Missouri
10. Ole Miss
11. Vanderbilt
12. Georgia
13. LSU
14. South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18