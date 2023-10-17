Kentucky picked to finish fourth in the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference this season behind Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas.
The Wildcats also had two players recognized by the SEC and national media in the voting to be on the All-SEC teams. Freshman guard Justin Edwards is on the first team while graduate student Antonio Reeves was named a second teamer. Reeves is the reigning Co-sixth man of the year in the league.
Below is the entire list of All-SEC teams and the voting for predicted order of finish.
First Team All-SEC
Grant Nelson Alabama F Sr. 6-11 230 Devils Lake, N.D.
Trevon Brazile Arkansas F So. 6-10 220 Springfield, Mo.
Johni Broome Auburn F Jr. 6-10 240 Plant City, Fla.
Justin Edwards Kentucky G Fr. 6-8 203 Philadelphia, Pa.
Tolu Smith Mississippi State F Gr. 6-11 245 Bay St. Louis, Miss.
Santiago Vescovi Tennessee G 5th Yr. 6-3 192 Montevideo, Uruguay
Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M G Jr. 6-0 175 Dallas, Texas
Second Team All-SEC
Mark Sears Alabama G Sr. 6-1 185 Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Davonte Davis Arkansas G Sr. 6-4 185 Jacksonville, Ark.
Riley Kugel Florida G So. 6-5 207 Orlando, Fla.
Antonio Reeves Kentucky G 5th Yr. 6-5 205 Chicago, Ill.
Zakai Zeigler Tennessee G Jr. 5-9 171 Long Island, N.Y.
SEC Player of the Year
Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M G Jr. 6-0 175 Dallas, Texas
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Tennessee
2. Texas A&M
3. Arkansas
4. Kentucky
5. Alabama
6. Auburn
7. Mississippi State
8. Florida
9. Missouri
10. Ole Miss
11. Vanderbilt
12. Georgia
13. LSU
14. South Carolina