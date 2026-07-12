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Kentucky pitcher Connor Mattison selected by Twins in 2026 MLB Draft

The right-hander becomes the third Wildcat from the 2026 roster selected in this year's draft.
Connor Mattison
Caleb Bowlin/Caleb Bowlin
Connor Mattison. Kentucky defeats Louisville 4-2. Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
Connor Mattison
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky pitcher Connor Mattison was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 467th overall pick in the 16th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Mattison becomes the third player from Kentucky's 2026 roster to hear his name called in this year's draft.

The right-hander spent one season with the Wildcats after beginning his collegiate career at Grand Canyon, where he played his first two seasons. Mattison opened the 2026 season as a reliever before transitioning into a weekend starter role as the year progressed.

As a junior, Mattison recorded a 8.10 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 37 strikeouts across 36.2 innings pitched for Kentucky.

Mattison will now decide whether to sign with the Twins and begin his professional career or return to Lexington for his senior season.

For more on Kentucky Baseball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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