Kentucky pitcher Nile Adcock selected by Braves in 20th round of MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky senior relief pitcher, Nile Adcock, was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 592nd overall pick in the 20th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday evening.

The Pinckneyville, Illinois, native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Kaskaskia Community College before transferring to Kentucky ahead of his junior season.

NILE!!!



Our guy @nileadcock22 gets selected in the 20th round by the @Braves! pic.twitter.com/QFLv6H6XHQ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 12, 2026

In 2026, Adcock appeared in 24 games for the Wildcats, recording a 4.75 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 36 innings pitched.

Adcock becomes the fourth and final member of Kentucky’s 2026 roster to hear his name called in this year’s draft.

Chet White/Chet White Nile Adcock. Ethan Hindle. Kentucky beat Arkansas 4-3. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

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