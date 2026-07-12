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Kentucky pitcher Nile Adcock selected by Braves in 20th round of MLB Draft

The right-hander becomes the fourth Wildcat from Kentucky’s 2026 roster selected in this year’s draft.
Nile Adcock
MATTHEW MUELLER.
Nile Adcock Kentucky loses to Morehead State 8-6.
Nile Adcock
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky senior relief pitcher, Nile Adcock, was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 592nd overall pick in the 20th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday evening.

The Pinckneyville, Illinois, native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Kaskaskia Community College before transferring to Kentucky ahead of his junior season.

In 2026, Adcock appeared in 24 games for the Wildcats, recording a 4.75 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 36 innings pitched.

Adcock becomes the fourth and final member of Kentucky’s 2026 roster to hear his name called in this year’s draft.

Nile Adcock
Nile Adcock. Ethan Hindle. Kentucky beat Arkansas 4-3. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

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