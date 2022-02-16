Kentucky rallies in 4th quarter to defeat Miss St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball team got a 24-2 run to end the game, rallying past Mississippi State 81-74 on Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Trailing 72-57 with 7:10 left in the game, the Cats got hot on offense and clamped down on defense, turning a double-digit deficit into a seven-point victory.

Kentucky (11-11, 4-8 SEC) got 23 points and 10 rebounds from Dre'una Edwards, who also had three blocked shots, three assists and two steals for the Cats.

Freshman Jada Walker added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for UK, while All-American Rhyne Howard had another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She added six assists, two blocks and two steals for the Cats.