Kentucky rallies late to beat Florida, 94-89

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — No. 7 Kentucky leaned on a dominant night from Tonie Morgan to survive and advance over Florida, 94–89.

Morgan posted a season-high 26 points and dished out 13 assists, recording her fifth double-double of the season and the 20th of her career. Clara Strack added 21 points despite battling foul trouble, while Asia Boone, Amelia Hassett and Jordan Obi each finished with 12 points.

Cats off to a HOT start vs Florida 🔥



Gators call timeout with 4:54 left in 1Q. UK leads 12-2. Offensively, on 10-0 scoring run. Defensively, forced 3 TO’s and holding Gators to 3:40 scoring drought. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 16, 2026

Kentucky set the tone early, opening the game with a 12–0 run and building a 29–14 lead after the first quarter. Florida responded in the second, trimming the deficit to single digits by halftime, 45–38.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter as the Gators used a 10–0 run to grab their first lead of the night. Florida carried a 73–66 advantage into the final period.

Kentucky answered in the fourth, opening on a 6–0 run to pull within one and setting up a back-and-forth finish. Key buckets from Strack, Boone and Obi kept the Wildcats within striking distance before Morgan helped close it out at the free-throw line. Boone sealed the win late with a floater and two free throws in the final seconds.

CATS WIN, 94-89! Florida made ‘em work for it!



Tonie Morgan led with 26 pts, 13 assists. Clara Strack followed with 21. Amelia Hassett, Asia Boone and Jordan Obi finished with 12 a piece.#BBN pic.twitter.com/L4XtNXm8Gv — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) January 16, 2026

The Wildcats return to action Sunday on the road at Mississippi State. Tipoff in Starkville is set for 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

After tonight, Coach Brooks has the most wins in a head coach’s first 50 games in program history (40)! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SSJ2wkuiRk — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) January 16, 2026

