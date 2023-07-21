Watch Now
Kentucky ranked 4th in Preseason SEC East Media Poll

Three Wildcats earn All-SEC team honors
BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 13:06:52-04

LEXINGTON, KY. (BBN TONIGHT) — The Southeastern Conference Media Days have come to a close, and after seeing all the teams, Kentucky ranks 4th in the SEC East. Voted on by media attending the event, the Wildcats received one first-place vote.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()

SCHOOLPOINTS
Georgia (265)2011
Tennessee (14)1682
South Carolina (3)1254
Kentucky (1)1204
Florida 911
Missouri658
Vanderbilt (8)428

Senior right guard Eli Cox was named to the preseason All-SEC third-team offense. The rising sophomore Deone Walker was named to the All-SEC second team for defense, while outside linebacker J.J. Weaver was named to All-SEC third team.

SEC CHAMPION

SCHOOLPOINTS
Georgia181
Alabama62
LSU31
Tennessee5
Vanderbilt 5
Arkansas2
Auburn2
Texas A&M1
Mississippi State1
South Carolina1

