Kentucky ranked 4th in Preseason SEC East Media Poll

LEXINGTON, KY. (BBN TONIGHT) — The Southeastern Conference Media Days have come to a close, and after seeing all the teams, Kentucky ranks 4th in the SEC East. Voted on by media attending the event, the Wildcats received one first-place vote.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()



SCHOOL POINTS Georgia (265) 2011 Tennessee (14) 1682 South Carolina (3) 1254 Kentucky (1) 1204 Florida 911 Missouri 658 Vanderbilt (8) 428

Senior right guard Eli Cox was named to the preseason All-SEC third-team offense. The rising sophomore Deone Walker was named to the All-SEC second team for defense, while outside linebacker J.J. Weaver was named to All-SEC third team.

SEC CHAMPION



SCHOOL POINTS Georgia 181 Alabama 62 LSU 31 Tennessee 5 Vanderbilt 5 Arkansas 2 Auburn 2 Texas A&M 1 Mississippi State 1 South Carolina 1

