Kentucky ranked 4th in Preseason SEC East Media Poll

LEXINGTON, KY. (BBN TONIGHT) — The Southeastern Conference Media Days have come to a close, and after seeing all the teams, Kentucky ranks 4th in the SEC East. Voted on by media attending the event, the Wildcats received one first-place vote.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|Georgia (265)
|2011
|Tennessee (14)
|1682
|South Carolina (3)
|1254
|Kentucky (1)
|1204
|Florida
|911
|Missouri
|658
|Vanderbilt (8)
|428
Senior right guard Eli Cox was named to the preseason All-SEC third-team offense. The rising sophomore Deone Walker was named to the All-SEC second team for defense, while outside linebacker J.J. Weaver was named to All-SEC third team.
SEC CHAMPION
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|Georgia
|181
|Alabama
|62
|LSU
|31
|Tennessee
|5
|Vanderbilt
|5
|Arkansas
|2
|Auburn
|2
|Texas A&M
|1
|Mississippi State
|1
|South Carolina
|1
