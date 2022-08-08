Watch Now
Kentucky ranked No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis smiles as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 16:35:24-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in program history, the Kentucky football team is ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 21. The Coaches Poll began in 1992.

The Wildcats are coming off a 10-3 season which was capped with a 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day.

