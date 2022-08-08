Kentucky ranked No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in program history, the Kentucky football team is ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 21. The Coaches Poll began in 1992.

Preseason USA Today Top 25 coaches poll



1-Bama

2-Ohio St

3-Georgia

4-Clemson

5-NDame

6-Michigan

7-A&M

8-Utah

9-OU

10-Baylor

11-Okla St

12-Oregon

13-NC St

14-Mich St

15-USC

16-Pitt

17-Miami

18-Texas

19-Wake

20-Wisconsin

21-Kentucky

22-Cincinnati

23-Arkansas

24-Ole Miss

25-Houston — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2022

The Wildcats are coming off a 10-3 season which was capped with a 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day.