Kentucky ranked No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in program history, the Kentucky football team is ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 21. The Coaches Poll began in 1992.
Preseason USA Today Top 25 coaches poll— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2022
1-Bama
2-Ohio St
3-Georgia
4-Clemson
5-NDame
6-Michigan
7-A&M
8-Utah
9-OU
10-Baylor
11-Okla St
12-Oregon
13-NC St
14-Mich St
15-USC
16-Pitt
17-Miami
18-Texas
19-Wake
20-Wisconsin
21-Kentucky
22-Cincinnati
23-Arkansas
24-Ole Miss
25-Houston
The Wildcats are coming off a 10-3 season which was capped with a 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day.