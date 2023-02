Kentucky rejoins the AP Top 25 at No. 23 after the Wildcats dominated Auburn, 86-54, over the weekend.

This is the first time Kentucky has been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the start of the new year.

UK is now on a 4-game win streak ahead of the final two games of the regular season.

Kentucky's final home game is 7 p.m. Wednesday against Vanderbilt inside Rupp Arena. UK's final game of the regular season is away at Arkansas before the SEC Tournament.