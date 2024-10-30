Kentucky rolls again in final preseason exhibition

The Kentucky men's basketball team had another dominant performance in its final preseason exhibition matchup with a 98-67 victory over Minnesota St. Mankato Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Jaxson Robinson set the tone for the Wildcats, scoring a game high 24 pts while going 8-12 from beyond the arc.

He was one of four Wildcats to score in double-figures:

Otega Oweh: 15 pts (7-8 fg), 3 reb, 6 ast

Andrew Carr: 14 pts (5-7 fg), 3 reb, 3 ast

Brandon Garrison: 12 pts

As a team, Kentucky had 28 ast on 37 made fg.

Kentucky now turns its attention to the regular season opener, which is scheduled for Monday, November 4 against Wright St. at Rupp Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.