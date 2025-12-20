Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky Women's basketball rolls past Wright State, 96-53

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team gifted Big Blue Nation a 43-point rout for Christmas! The Cats advance to 12-1 on the season after defeating Wright State Friday night in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Clara Strack led with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.
Tonie Morgan & Kaelyn Carroll (6/11 from 3) both finished with 18 points. Asia Boone will round out the double-figure scorers with 17 (5/11 from 3).

Jordan Obi led on the boards with 13.

Kentucky out-rebounded the Raiders 43-33, making the most of their opportunities with 19 second-chance points. The Cats finished the night with 20 assists, with Morgan responsible for six.

Kentucky finished 44.6% from the field and 38.5% from the 3-point line.

Up next, the Wildcats have one last non-conference match against Hofstra. Sunday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. on SEC Network. New Year's Day, the Cats open SEC play at LSU.

The Wildcats were without Teonni Key. UK Athletics reported her as unavailable pregame, "managing a lingering injury from the fall and is day-to-day."

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight.

