Kentucky Sells Out Highly Anticipated Matchup with No. 12 Alabama

Will Stein hasn't been shy about letting fans now what kind of environment he wants to see Saturday at Kroger Field.

"I want peoples voices hoarse when they leave here"@CoachWillStein might be needing BBN to call in sick next Monday 😅 pic.twitter.com/YjDcZt0weE — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) September 8, 2026

Stein's request has been answered. Saturday's game has officially sold out, per Kentucky Athletics. For those still looking for tickets, verified resale tickets remain available through the Ticketmaster official UK resale marketplace.

"I'm super excited to be under those bright lights, super excited for the matchup"@UKAthletics AD + CEO J Batt talks with our @JeffPiecoro ahead of this weekend's @UKFootball game against #12 Alabama ⬇️ More on that matchup coming up tonight at 7:30 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/FEppca1Xhm — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) September 11, 2026

The Wildcats are searching for their first ranked win since beating No. 22 Florida in 2023. As the official station of UK Athletics, LEX Sports has you covered with live pregame coverage starting at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 with BBN Gameday. Then, at 11:30 a.m. on LEX 36 catch another edition of BBN Gameday ahead of kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on LEX 36.

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.