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Kentucky Sells Out Highly Anticipated Matchup with No. 12 Alabama

Wildcats looking for first ranked win at Kroger Field since 2023
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Elliott Hess/Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Will Stein. Intros. Kentucky beats Youngstown State 45-13. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
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Will Stein hasn't been shy about letting fans now what kind of environment he wants to see Saturday at Kroger Field.

Stein's request has been answered. Saturday's game has officially sold out, per Kentucky Athletics. For those still looking for tickets, verified resale tickets remain available through the Ticketmaster official UK resale marketplace.

The Wildcats are searching for their first ranked win since beating No. 22 Florida in 2023. As the official station of UK Athletics, LEX Sports has you covered with live pregame coverage starting at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 with BBN Gameday. Then, at 11:30 a.m. on LEX 36 catch another edition of BBN Gameday ahead of kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on LEX 36.

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For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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