Kentucky Set to Open SEC Baseball Tournament Against Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a dramatic series to finish out the regular season, Kentucky baseball is gearing up to hunt a conference championship and cement its spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Wildcats enter the conference tournament after finishing 13-17 in the SEC, and finished 13th in the Standings. Kentucky is set to take on Vanderbilt on Tuesday in the opening round. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Hoover, Alabama.

The official 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket:



🔗 https://t.co/N7VfO29Px5 pic.twitter.com/S6grtDtCIf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 16, 2026

The Wildcats played Vanderbilt recently, with freshman Braxton Van Cleave's Friday night walk-off grand slam giving Kentucky a win against the Commodores. Vanderbilt went on to take the next two battles, and a weekend series win.

Florida awaits the winner between Kentucky and Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

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