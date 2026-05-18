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Kentucky Set to Open SEC Baseball Tournament Against Vanderbilt

The Wildcats battle the Commodores on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
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Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice
Tyler Bell hits the ball. Kentucky falls to Arkansas 16-12. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a dramatic series to finish out the regular season, Kentucky baseball is gearing up to hunt a conference championship and cement its spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Wildcats enter the conference tournament after finishing 13-17 in the SEC, and finished 13th in the Standings. Kentucky is set to take on Vanderbilt on Tuesday in the opening round. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Hoover, Alabama.

The Wildcats played Vanderbilt recently, with freshman Braxton Van Cleave's Friday night walk-off grand slam giving Kentucky a win against the Commodores. Vanderbilt went on to take the next two battles, and a weekend series win.

Florida awaits the winner between Kentucky and Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

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