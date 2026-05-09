Kentucky Signs Center Franck Kepnang to 2026-27 roster

LEX 18 — During Mark Pope's latest social media posts answering fans questions, he said his staff was working hard on identifying a potential backup center in the transfer portal. It didn't take much time, as Kentucky seems to have found its guy.

Former Washington center Franck Kepnang officially signed with the Wildcats ahead of the 2026-27 season, per UK Sports Network. The24-year-old spent two seasons with Oregon, before four seasons playing for the Huskies.

Official: Franck Kepnang (@franckkepnang) has signed to play his final season at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/x5q9odIxSD — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) May 9, 2026

Kepnang saw his most time on the court last season, starting 25 games for Washington and averaging 6.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds. He'll seek a seventh season in college to play for Kentucky. With Malachi Moreno going thru the NBA draft process, and potentially playing professionally next season, Kepnang gives the Wildcats much needed depth in the front court.

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky men's basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.