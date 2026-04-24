Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky signs Ousmane N'Diaye to 2026 men's basketball team

The Senegalese forward averaged 10.2 points per game playing professionally in Italy last season
Ousmane N'Diaye
UK Sports Network
Ousmane N'Diaye
Ousmane N'Diaye
Posted

LEX 18 — While the NCAA transfer portal closed for men's basketball student-athletes on Tuesday, that doesn't mean the excitement of the offseason is anywhere close to complete. While Kentucky has picked up a crop of guards to bolster the Wildcats back court, there's still plenty of room to grow around the paint.

Friday, UK head coach Mark Pope brought in some international talent to help fill out the Wildcats front court. Senegalese forward Ousmane N'Diaye has officially been signed to the team for next season, per UK Sports Network's X account.

In 26 games last season with Vanoli Basket Cremona in Italy's top professional league, the 22-year-old averaged 10.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds while also shooting 32.1% on three-pointers.

The 6-foot-11 forward entered the NBA Draft in 2023 before withdrawing his name. He also entered the 2025 NBA Draft but was not selected.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky men's basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18