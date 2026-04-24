Kentucky signs Ousmane N'Diaye to 2026 men's basketball team

LEX 18 — While the NCAA transfer portal closed for men's basketball student-athletes on Tuesday, that doesn't mean the excitement of the offseason is anywhere close to complete. While Kentucky has picked up a crop of guards to bolster the Wildcats back court, there's still plenty of room to grow around the paint.

Friday, UK head coach Mark Pope brought in some international talent to help fill out the Wildcats front court. Senegalese forward Ousmane N'Diaye has officially been signed to the team for next season, per UK Sports Network's X account.

Big on Commitment. Ousmane N’Diaye is a Cat! pic.twitter.com/f9DHER2W5N — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) April 24, 2026

In 26 games last season with Vanoli Basket Cremona in Italy's top professional league, the 22-year-old averaged 10.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds while also shooting 32.1% on three-pointers.

The 6-foot-11 forward entered the NBA Draft in 2023 before withdrawing his name. He also entered the 2025 NBA Draft but was not selected.

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