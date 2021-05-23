Kentucky softball avoids elimination, advances to Super Regionals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky softball team, needing to win back-to-back games Sunday, were able to shutout Notre Dame in each game to advance to their eighth Super Regional in program history.

In Sunday's first game, Kentucky went on to win 7-0 after, getting off to a hot start by scoring four runs in the first inning. That would be more than enough for pitcher Autumn Humes.

Humes went the distance, allowing just three hits on the way to victory. Renee Abernathy and Tatum Spangler each hit homeruns in the win.

In the second game, Kentucky won 4-0 with Grace Baalman in the circle. Baalman was just as dominant as Humes, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing just one hit.

Humes did damage at the plate in game two, hitting a solo homerun over the left field wall to break the scoreless tie in the second inning. Miranda Stoddard came through big with a 2-RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Tatum Spangler added to the lead with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Kentucky advances to its fourth straight Super Regional and will play Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide and Wildcats are 2-2 against each other this season.

UK won two out of three against Bama at John Cropp Stadium back in March, while Bama eliminated UK in the SEC Tournament.