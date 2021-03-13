Kentucky softball drops second straight to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Miranda Stoddard was strong in relief Saturday throwing 3.2 scoreless innings, but it was three critical errors that ended up costing the No. 9 Kentucky softball team, as it fell 3-1 to No. 5 Florida on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville.

Game three of the series will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and shown live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

For the second night in a row, it was a promising start for the Wildcats (19-2, 0-2 SEC), who got on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the second inning thanks to Grace Baalman, who deposited one over the bullpen in left field.

Kentucky was unable to take advantage of its opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and not scoring a run in the top of the first inning with a runner in scoring position and nobody out.

Natalie Lugo picked up the win in the circle for the Gators. Lugo went five innings, allowing one run on one hit to keep her perfect record on the season intact.

